Ronald MAIR

logoMAIR,
Ronald Kenneth (Ron):
On October 30, 2019, peacefully at North Shore Hospice, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Heather for 58 years. Loved father of Alastair and Michelle, Jane and Grant. Treasured Ronnie of Catherine and Alex. A Service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Tuesday, November 5, at 1.00pm. All communications to Box 40E Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village, 2 Rangatira Road, Birkenhead 0626. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society, PO Box 1724, Auckland or North Shore Hospice, PO Box 331129, Takapuna 0740, would be appreciated.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019
