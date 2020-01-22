Ronald LEGGETT

Guest Book
  • "Ron. You were more than a colleague, you were a good..."
    - Bernard Philpott
  • "Rest in Peace Ron Our thoughts are with you Reunited with..."
    - Margaret & Tony Allen
Service Information
I C Mark Ltd
547 Queen S
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063688108
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Death Notice

LEGGETT,
Ronald Morton Mercer (Ron):
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully on 20th January 2020 at the Horowhenua Masonic Village. Dearly loved husband of May (dec). Loved brother of Noeline, Rona, Max (dec) and Shirley (dec). Dearly loved father of Maxine, Judy, and Lynnette, and stepfather to Sherry, Pat, Jeff, and Brian. Loved grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the McDonnell Chapel, Horowhenua Masonic Village, 685 Queen Street East, Levin, on Friday 24th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
"He will be forever loved
and missed".

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.