LEGGETT,
Ronald Morton Mercer (Ron):
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully on 20th January 2020 at the Horowhenua Masonic Village. Dearly loved husband of May (dec). Loved brother of Noeline, Rona, Max (dec) and Shirley (dec). Dearly loved father of Maxine, Judy, and Lynnette, and stepfather to Sherry, Pat, Jeff, and Brian. Loved grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the McDonnell Chapel, Horowhenua Masonic Village, 685 Queen Street East, Levin, on Friday 24th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
"He will be forever loved
and missed".
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020