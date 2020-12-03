JOHNSON,
Ronald William George:
Peacefully at Millvale Lodge, Waikanae, on 1 December 2020, aged 90 years old. Loved husband of Joyce and father of Bruce and Jackie, and Debbie. Adored brother and brother-in-law of Rona and the late Stewart Hanlon, and the late Joyce and Roy Clemence. The very best Grandad to Nick and Hannah, Dylan, Jesse and Selina, Holly and James, Logan, Mitchell, and Great-Grandad to Rose and Millie. Special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Millvale Lodge. Forever cherished and remembered.
May the horses run faster
in the sky than they did
on the course.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A farewell for Ron will be held in the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Friday 4 December 2020, at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2020