Peacefully at Waikanae Lodge on Monday 17 February 2020. Aged 84 years. Partner of the late Margaret Greene, father and father-in-law of Bruce & Andrea, Peter, and Beverley, and step-father of Michelle & Kevin Salmon. Grandad to his loved grandchildren. Special thanks to the team at Waikanae Lodge. A service to farewell Ron will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 21 February 2020 at 1.00pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 19, 2020
