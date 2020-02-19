JEFFERY,
Ronald Ernest (Ron):
Peacefully at Waikanae Lodge on Monday 17 February 2020. Aged 84 years. Partner of the late Margaret Greene, father and father-in-law of Bruce & Andrea, Peter, and Beverley, and step-father of Michelle & Kevin Salmon. Grandad to his loved grandchildren. Special thanks to the team at Waikanae Lodge. A service to farewell Ron will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 21 February 2020 at 1.00pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 19, 2020