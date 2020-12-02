JEFFARES,
Ronald Leslie (Ron):
On Saturday 28th November 2020 in the Wanganui Hospital with his family; aged 82. Loved husband of Dawn, loved Dad of Sarah and Vaughan, Simon (late), Catherine and John, loved Grandad of Michael, Ben, Caitlin and Hannah, and Great-Granddad to Arlo. A special thanks to the Healthcare New Zealand staff and district nurses who supported Ron with great humour and care over recent years. In accordance with Ron's wishes, a private ceremony has been held.
"Always a fighter and the
life of the party.
You (and all your dad jokes) will be missed."
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 2, 2020