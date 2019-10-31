HOPE,
Ronald Norman (Ron):
On October 30, 2019, peacefully at Waihi Lifecare, Waihi, surrounded by his family. Aged 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Joy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Brad and Vicki, and Fiona. Cherished grandad of Jamie, Nicole, Shaun, and Noelle, and proud great-grandad to all his great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Seddon Street, Waihi, on Saturday, November 2nd, at 10.00am, to be followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to the Hope family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2019