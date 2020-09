HARRIS,Ronald John (Ron):Passed away with his family by his side on Friday, 4th September 2020. Aged 85 years. Much loved husband to Bev for 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law to Jocelyn and Malcolm Print (Australia), Kevin and Anna (Dannevirke), Denise and Philip Rose (Dannevirke). Cherished grandad to Alana, Kayla and Ryan; Shea, David, John, and Nathan; Laken, Braden, Marcus, Jenna-lee, and his 7 great-grandchildren. Special grandad to Cecelia and Harry. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke Cancer Support Group, use the link bit.ly/rjharris0409 to make a donation online or these may be left at the service. Due to the current level 2 restrictions an invitation only family service has to be held but Ron's family will have a public memorial service when restrictions allow. You can pay your final respects to Ron at Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, in the days leading up to his service.