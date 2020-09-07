HARRIS,
Ronald John (Ron):
Passed away with his family by his side on Friday, 4th September 2020. Aged 85 years. Much loved husband to Bev for 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law to Jocelyn and Malcolm Print (Australia), Kevin and Anna (Dannevirke), Denise and Philip Rose (Dannevirke). Cherished grandad to Alana, Kayla and Ryan; Shea, David, John, and Nathan; Laken, Braden, Marcus, Jenna-lee, and his 7 great-grandchildren. Special grandad to Cecelia and Harry. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke Cancer Support Group, use the link bit.ly/rjharris0409 to make a donation online or these may be left at the service. Due to the current level 2 restrictions an invitation only family service has to be held but Ron's family will have a public memorial service when restrictions allow. You can pay your final respects to Ron at Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, in the days leading up to his service.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2020