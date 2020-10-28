Ronald FRANCIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald FRANCIS.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Knox Church
High Street
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

FRANCIS, Ronald William:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 25 October 2020, in his 90th year. Loving husband of Noeline; father and father-in-law of Michael and Ann Francis, Carolyn and John Garvitch, Alison and Kerry Nicholas, Richard and Julie Francis, and the late Gillian Francis; grandad of Samantha and Zac, Joshua and Crystal, Jonathan, Kristen, Kayla, Hannah and Jack; son of Margaret and Percy; brother of Brian and Bert. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hutt Valley Heart Trust (Direct Deposit 03-0531-0608031-00) would be appreciated. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in Knox Church, High Street, Lower Hutt on Monday 2 November 2020 at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.