FRANCIS, Ronald William:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 25 October 2020, in his 90th year. Loving husband of Noeline; father and father-in-law of Michael and Ann Francis, Carolyn and John Garvitch, Alison and Kerry Nicholas, Richard and Julie Francis, and the late Gillian Francis; grandad of Samantha and Zac, Joshua and Crystal, Jonathan, Kristen, Kayla, Hannah and Jack; son of Margaret and Percy; brother of Brian and Bert. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hutt Valley Heart Trust (Direct Deposit 03-0531-0608031-00) would be appreciated. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in Knox Church, High Street, Lower Hutt on Monday 2 November 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020