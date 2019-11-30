ENGLAND, Ronald William:
Dip.Arch (1924-2019). Went ahead after a lengthy illness, Wednesday 26 November 2019, at Longview Home, Tawa. Beloved brother of John. Dear friend of Helen and the late Rita England. Uncle of Bevis, Lissanne, Vaudine and Jeremy. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ron to 'Christians Against Poverty', would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The family would like to acknowledge the full care and support given by friends and by staff members of Longview Home and Mary Potter Hospice. A Celebration Service for Ron will be held in Longview Chapel, 14 Sunrise Blvd, Tawa, Wellington, on Tuesday 2 December, at 2.00pm. Messages to John and Helen England, [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019