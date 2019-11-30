Ronald EATON

Reg. No. 623246 SubLt RNZN WWII. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday 28 November 2019 at Ranfurly Care Centre. Aged 95 years. Loving husband of Beryl for 73 years. Much loved and admired father and father-in-law of Kay and Frank Wright, Vicki and David Stewart, and Owen. Much loved Grandy of Kirsty and Andrew; Amy and Tom. Loved Great-Grandy of Ella and Reeva. Will be dearly missed by many past and present friends, family, colleagues and pets. Special thanks to Lorena and all the caring staff at Ranfurly Care Centre for their care of Ronald. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to the family may be sent c/- 36 Forest Hill Rd, Palmerston North 4471. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Ron's life to be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 4 December 2019 at 10.30am.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019
