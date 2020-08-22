BURNS, Ronald Charles:
25.3.1944 - 21.7.2020
Ngaire, Leah and Graeme, Jeane and Jamie, extended families, and Ron's brother John would like to thank everyone who in so many ways supported us all throughout Ron's long illness. The flowers and many cards are very much appreciated. Special thanks to Doc. Sam Wilson, District nurses Marie and Michelle, and Sue from Aorangi Hospice without whose continued support and confidence in us, we could never have managed. Thanks also to the wonderful carers at Waireka who attended Ron in his last days. Thank you to those who participated in, and to so many of you who attended Ron's final farewell. Thank you Paula and Guy at Pongaroa Tavern for your generous contribution. Last but not least, thanks to Lance Shearman who remembered and carried out Ron's explicit last instructions.
