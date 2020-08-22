Acknowledgement

BURNS, Ronald Charles:

25.3.1944 - 21.7.2020

Ngaire, Leah and Graeme, Jeane and Jamie, extended families, and Ron's brother John would like to thank everyone who in so many ways supported us all throughout Ron's long illness. The flowers and many cards are very much appreciated. Special thanks to Doc. Sam Wilson, District nurses Marie and Michelle, and Sue from Aorangi Hospice without whose continued support and confidence in us, we could never have managed. Thanks also to the wonderful carers at Waireka who attended Ron in his last days. Thank you to those who participated in, and to so many of you who attended Ron's final farewell. Thank you Paula and Guy at Pongaroa Tavern for your generous contribution. Last but not least, thanks to Lance Shearman who remembered and carried out Ron's explicit last instructions.



Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers