Ronald BURNS

Service Information
Monarch Funeral Home
21 Dawson St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063766662
Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pongaroa Hall
Death Notice

BURNS,
Ronald Charles (Ron):
Of Tiraumea, passed away on Tuesday 21st July 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved husband of Ngaire. Amazing Dad to Leah and Jeane. Supportive and respected father-in-law to Graeme Cheetham and Jamie Fowler. Adored Pa to Fred, Ernie and Johnny Fowler, Nick, Ben and Abby Cheetham. Messages to The Burns Family, c/- PO Box 23 Pahiatua. A farewell for Ron will be held at the Pongaroa Hall, on Friday, July 31st, at 2.00pm.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020
