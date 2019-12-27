Rev. Ronald BICHAN

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you Aidan, Janne and families at this..."
    - Dianne Haswell
  • "Thinking of you all at this time of loss. Joy Luttrell"
  • "condolences from the Moe-Matthews Whanau xxx"
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Tawa Union Church
6 Elena Place
Tawa
Death Notice

BICHAN, The Reverend
Ronald Alexander (Ron):
On December 25, 2019, peacefully at home with whanau. Dearly loved husband of Helen, father of Aidan, Peter, Iona, Malcolm and Andrew, and the in-laws and out-laws. Grandfather and great-grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations to 'Porirua College Scholarships' through Presbyterian Support Central would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for 'The Family of Reverend Ron Bichan' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service for Ron will be held in the Tawa Union Church, 6 Elena Place, Tawa, Wellington on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11.00am.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 27, 2019
