Peacefully at Winara on Friday 12 July 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loved Dad of Brenda & Paul, and Janet & Doug. G'dad of John, Cameron & Lisa, Ben & Kathryn, Tim & Antonia and Great G'dad of Layla. Loved brother-in-law of Jean, John & Sandra (UK). Our appreciation to Alzheimers NZ for their support and special thanks to the staff at Winara Care Home. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 41 Bluegum Road, Paraparaumu Beach, on Thursday 18 July 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Hughes Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2019