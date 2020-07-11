WALUSZEWSKI,

Romualda Janina (Roma):

Of Island Bay. On 9 July 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Stanislaw (Stanley). Much loved sister of Joseph (Jozef) Sokalski (Wellington). Loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Belinda (Bridget) (Upper Hutt), Basia and Paul Harcombe (Sydney). Beloved Babcia (grandmother) of Thomas (Upper Hutt), Nicole and Daniel (Brisbane), Daniel and partner Clare (Nelson), Stephanie and partner Matt (Sydney), James and Pauline (Upper Hutt), Johanna and Jack (USA). Pra Babcia (great-grandmother) of Ethan (Brisbane), and loving aunt of her niece and nephews. Dearest loved special long-time friend of Iza Choros (Lower Hutt). Much loved by all her many other friends and relatives in Poland, Canada and England. Thank you to Sue Delahunt and staff of the Vincentian Home.

spoczywaj w pokoju

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Polish Association of NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of St Francis de Sales, Clyde Street, Island Bay, on Friday, 17 July, commencing with the Rosary being prayed at 10.30am, thereafter to the Makara Cemetery.





