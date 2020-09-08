WALLACE, Roma Mabelle
(nee Pascoe):
Roma passed away peacefully on Sunday 6 September 2020, aged 89, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Wallace; much loved and proud mother of her four daughters; Felicity, Charlotte (Singapore), Kirsty and Belinda; loving and much loved mother-in-law of Simon Loudon, Don Humphrey and Paul Hay; fun-loving, kind and stylish Grandma Roma of McCrae, Campbell, Isabella (Grace), Levi and Ben Loudon; Sam and Emma Humphrey; James, Isabella and Lucia Hay. Beautiful sister of John Pascoe, Pamela McIntosh, Elaine Pascoe (all dec) and Beverley Wills, of Melbourne. Roma's family would like to thank all the wonderful carers at Edale Home, Marton and Village at the Park, Wellington, for their many kindnesses to Roma. A Service to celebrate Roma's life will be held in the Whanganui Collegiate School Chapel, Liverpool Street, Whanganui, on Friday 11 September at 1.00pm, to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions numbers are limited to 100 persons. Roma's Service will be webcast live on www.dempseyandforrest.co.nz (watch a Funeral online link).
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 8, 2020