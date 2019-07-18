PARKER, Rolf Barry:

Of Waikanae. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Tuesday 16 July 2019. Aged 87 years. Loved partner of Marlene Thomson. Much loved brother of Shirley Howick and family in the UK. Loved father and father in-law of Jane (dec), Debbie & Colin, Simon & Paula, Jo & Phil, Nikki & Stephen, Justin & Rachel, Jeremy & Madelene, Lindsay & Natasha, and loved Grandfather of all his grandchildren.

Special thanks to all the Thomson family, Dr Stewart Reid, the District Nurses and Mary Potter Hospice for all their care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Rolf's life will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 24 July 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Parker family, c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

