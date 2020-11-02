ROUTLEDGE, Roger Gareth:
Peacefully at home, just as he wished, on October 31, 2020; aged 81 years. Dearly loved and loving partner and best friend of Margaret, loved Dad and father-in-law of Siobhan and Greg, Terence and Charlotte, James and Vic, Janet and Sam. Adored Banpa and Poppa of George; Cillian; Alice and Max; Rowan and Will. Beloved brother of Lynette, uncle of Trevor, Ruth, Ged, and Averil. Will be sadly missed by his dear friends and cousins. A service to celebrate Roger's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 10.30am, on Wednesday, November 4, followed by private cremation. Please bring along a garden flower to place on Roger's casket. Messages to Roger's page on www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2020