ROBINS,
Roger James: QSM
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital, surrounded by his family, on 14 October 2019, aged 86 years. Loved husband of Betty. Beloved father of Mike and the late Gavin. Uncle of Mark and Craig. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance (PO Box 601, Thornton 6140) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 22nd October at 2.00pm, and thereafter private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
