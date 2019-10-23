RIDLEY-SMITH,
Roger Morton:
24th June 1931 -
21st October 2019.
Born in Rangiora. Passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Judith for 60 years. Beloved father of Paul, Sarah, and Rebecca, and their partners Felicity, Tim, and Lee. Grandfather of Emma and Charlie, Grace, Olivia, Chloe, Imogen, Alexandria, Zachary, and Heath. Great-grandfather of Lillian and Francis. The family thanks the staff at MAPU and Ward 7S at WRH for their wonderful care of Roger. Messages may be sent to 'The Ridley-Smith Family' c/o PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. The funeral will be held at Saint Barnabas Anglican Church, Box Hill, Khandallah on Friday, 25th October at 11.30am.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019