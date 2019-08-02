RICHARDSON, Roger:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Loved partner of Lorna Coleman; Father of Andrew, Jo and Nigel and father-in-law of Melike, Chris and Natalia. Adored grandfather of Jack, Josh, Flynn, Sienna, Hugo and Max. Brother of Heather Verry, brother-in-law of Neil Verry, and uncle of Kimberley, Dale and Blake Bester and Paul Verry, and Lorna's family, Daniel, Wendy, Johnny, Cam and Ruby. A service for Roger will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Saturday, August 3, at 12 noon. All communications to the Richardson family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693, Ponsonby, would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 2, 2019