Roger PIJNENBURG

Death Notice

PIJNENBURG,
Roger Martin:
Passed peacefully on September 25, 2020, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, Christchurch; aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Anne, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Bridget, Mark, Scott and Rebecca. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the Pijnenburg and Sanford families. Special thanks all the staff at Ngaio Marsh for their love, care and support shown to Roger during his stay. Messages to the Pijnenburg family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Memorial Service for Roger will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Wednesday, September 30, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2020
