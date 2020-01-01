MANTHEL,
Roger Arthur Noel:
On 27 December 2019, at Wellington, aged 87. Adored husband of Sherry, and loved brother of Neil and Rosemary. A cherished friend of Vivian, and much loved father and father-in-law of Nicki and Peter, Simon and Belinda, Jane and Ian, Guy and Jo, and stepfather and father-in-law to Angus and Iga. Loved grandfather of Grace, Nina, Emily, Olivia, Hamish, Sally, Rosie, Alistair, Phoebe, Jack and Barnaby. A funeral for Roger will be held at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, 2 Hill Street, Thorndon, Wellington, on Tuesday, 7 January 2020, at 2.00pm. Communications to PO Box 9835, Wellington 6141.
