HAYNE, Roger Beaumont:
17.01.1939 - 25.08.2019
Dearly loved husband of Jenny (nee Curley) for 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Phillip & Debbie (Australia), Robyn & Dave Bedford, Chris & Lorraine. Loved brother of George (deceased) Norm, Lester and Michael (Australia). Adored grandad of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Suffered for a long time
finally at rest.
Passed away peacefully at Hastings Hospital surrounded by family. Private family cremation as requested by Roger.
Will be sadly missed
and never forgotten.
Special thanks to staff at A1 Medical, Hastings Hospital, for their care of Roger.
