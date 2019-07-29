GRAY, Roger Keith:
Passed away at Palmerston North Hospital on Saturday, July 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved Husband of Joss. Loved Father and father-in-law of Simon and Miho (Japan), and Natasha and Morgan Gage (Perth). Cherished grandad of Liam, Nina; Jay, Rico, and Bohdi. All messages to the Gray family, c/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Roger will be held in Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2019