GILL,
Roger Bernard William:
Peacefully at Hospice Marlborough on 26 September 2019, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Joanna, and much loved father of Chris and Grandad of Arna-Maria. Much Loved and respected step-father to Alexander, Jonathan and Christopher Ritchie and Grandad Rog to Story, Ash and Zoe. Special thanks to the staff of Hospice Marlborough for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family can be placed in Roger's tribute book online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Roger will be held at St James' Church, 71 Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 1 October at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019