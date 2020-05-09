DARWIN, Roger Keith:
Peacefully at Charles Fleming Care Centre, Waikanae, on Monday, May 4, 2020. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Alyth for almost 62 years. Dearly loved and respected father & father-in-law of Elizabeth & Paul Crowhurst, Barbara & Paul Knox, and Robert & Celia Darwin. Dear Grandad of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at St. Michael's Anglican Church, Waikanae, at a later date when circumstances allow.
At Rest with his Lord.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on May 9, 2020