COOPER, Roger Alan (Dr):
Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on 2 March 2020, aged 80 years. Cherished husband and soulmate of Robyn. Much loved dad and stepdad of Alan and Sarah (Adelaide), Julie and Phil (UK), Aaron and Thu (Sydney), and Katrina. Adored Poppa of Torin, Pierce, Meghan, Lauren, Erica, Bianca, Chloe, and James. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Te Omanga Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at Roger's service. Messages to the `Cooper Family' may be left in Roger's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Roger will be held at the Lower Hutt Events Centre, 30c Laings Road, Lower Hutt, on Monday, 9 March at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020