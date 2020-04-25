BEASLEY, Roger Malcolm:
NZ 15934 RNZN
At Whitianga 23rd April, aged 80. Beloved husband of Sylvia for 59 years. Son of Audrey and Henry Beasley (dec) late of Titahi Bay. Much loved father of Steven Craig and Nicole, father-in-law of Tania. Loved Grumps of Matthew, Taryn, Sam and Eden. Brother of Suzann and Annette, Whangaparaoa. Roger was privately cremated and a service will be held at a later date when circumstances permit. Correspondence to "[email protected]" Roger lived a full and active life and grew up in Titahi bay, served in the RNZN '56 -'69, lived many years in Whakatane and retired to Whitianga.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020