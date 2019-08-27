LAGOUTARIS,
Rodoula (nee Sanidas):
Passed away peacefully on 25 August 2019, at Te Hopai Home, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Demetry for 61 years. Treasured mother & mother-in-law of Greg & Voula, Leon & Rania. Cherished Yiayia of James, Anastasia, Daniella & Katerina. Your smile and love was everlasting. May you rest among the angels. We will miss you so much. Our sincere gratitude to the staff at Te Hopai Home for their wonderful care and support of Rodoula. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Wellington Free Ambulance may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Lagoutaris family' can be placed in Rodoula's tribute book www.tributes.co.nz at or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Friends and family are welcome to offer their condolences at Rodoula's home on Wednesday between 3.00pm - 7.00pm. A service for Rodoula will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral "O Evangelismos tis Theotokou" (Annunciation of the Birth giver of God), 3 Hania Street, Mount Victoria, on Friday 30 August 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
EONIA I MNIMI.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 27, 2019