WIMSETT, Rodney Harrison:
Passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 listening to soft jazz with his devoted soulmate Annette by his side. Dearly loved and treasured father of Nikki, Michael, Richard, Peter and the late Susan. Adored grandpa and great-grandpa. Loved brother of Eoin and Nathlie. A happy memorial celebration of Rod's life will be held at the Napier War Memorial and Conference Centre, Marine Parade, Napier, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11.00am. All messages to the Wimsett Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020