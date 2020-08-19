TAYLOR,
Rodney John (Bob):
On Sunday 16 August 2020, Bob passed away peacefully at Millvale Lodge, Lindale, after a battle with Dementia. Loved husband of Diane. Proud Dad of Kerri, and Mark (Sydney), and father-in-law and good friend of Michelle and Troy. Loved Grandad Bob of Summer and Jude. Loved eldest son of the late Robert & Maureen Taylor. Loved brother of Craig & Lois (Sydney), Diane, and Robbie (dec). Loved son-in-law of the late Digger & Margaret Popham, and loved brother-in-law of Kay & Robin, and the late Murray.
We will miss you so much, thank you for the love, laughs and memories. Bob leaves a gap in our lives that can be filled with memories,
but never closed with time.
Rest Peacefully.
The family is very grateful to the wonderful caring team at Millvale Lodge, Lindale, for their nurturing care of Bob. A private cremation has taken place. In light of the current situation, a celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Dementia Wellington via their web page www.dementiawellington.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages may be emailed to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2020