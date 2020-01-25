Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 p.m. The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre 11 Durham St Levin View Map Death Notice



Rodney Templer (Rod):

Of Levin. Passed peacefully on Thursday 23 January 2020. Dearly loved husband of Bev and father and father-in-law of Stephen, John and Marina, Dale and Julie and Cara. Much loved Grandad of his many grandchildren and loved brother of the late Ed and the late Mike Poulton.

A man of the land, he loved being up in the hills and amongst the green pastures and livestock on his farm.

A special thanks to all of the staff at the Star Ward of the Horowhenua Health Centre for their kind and compassionate care. A service for Rod will be held at 1.00pm on Monday 27 January 2020, at The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, 11 Durham St, Levin, thereafter burial at the Avenue Cemetery Levin.







