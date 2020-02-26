NEILSON, Rodney John:
Died at home on February 23, 2020, aged 90, after a long struggle. Reunited with his sweetheart Stella. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Peter and Wendy, Chris and Leesa, Rosemary (dec) and Neville, Tessie, Matt and Sharon, Doug and Liz. Will be fondly and thankfully remembered by them and his 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
At peace at last.
A service will be held Monday, March 2, at 1.00pm, at St Mary's Church, 4 Convent Road, Otaki, followed by refreshments.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2020