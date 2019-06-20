Rodney HILL

Death Notice

HILL, Rodney (Rod):
Died suddenly on Sunday, June 16, 2019, aged 67 years. Much loved husband of Bridget; father of Carey; brother & brother-in-law of Ian & Raywn, Murray & Gillian, Peter & Margaret, Warren, Jeff & Debbie (Australia). A celebration of Rod's life will be held in Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be greatly appreciated and left at the service. All messages to the Hill family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or placed on Rod's page at www.tributes.co.nz
"Rod will be sadly missed"

Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2019
