CARTER, Rodney Jackson:
On Monday 13th July 2020, peacefully at Parkwood Retirement Village, Waikanae, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Gwynneth. Much loved awesome dad and father-in-law of Ruth & Terry, Dee & Raul, Clare & Chris and funny grandad of Kathy & Josie; Marty & Nicky; Alex, Tim and Emma. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends both here and overseas. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal New Zealand Plunket Trust, PO Box 38299, Wellington Mail Centre, Lower Hutt 5045 would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Rod's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Friday 17th July 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on July 15, 2020