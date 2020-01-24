CONSTABLE, Rodd Anthony:
13.08.1953 - 22.01.2020
Peacefully after a long and courageous battle, aged 66. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Shelley for 20 years. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Rob and Shell. Stepfather and stepfather-in-law of Jasen and Diane, Kay and Ricky. Grandad of Byron, Hayden, Nevada and Axel. Step-Grandad of Rory and Brooke. Special friend of Nikki and Tim. A service for Rodd will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Monday 27 January at 2.00pm, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations either sent to Asthma NZ, PO Box 13520, Johnsonville 6440, or left in the Chapel.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 24, 2020