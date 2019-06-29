MADILL, Rod:
On June 23, 2019, aged 104, at Ross Home, Dunedin. Greatly loved by his family: late wife Joan, Peter and Dianne, Mary and Graham, Jenny and Paul, Kathryn, Bernard and Helen, Alistair, Margie and Debi, and Mike, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his many relatives and friends. Special thanks to Dr Bevan and staff at Ross Home. Private cremation, but please join us for a celebration of Rod's life at Opoho Church, Signal Hill Road, Dunedin on Tuesday July 2 at 11:30 a.m. Messages to
[email protected]
or P.O. Box 2252 Dunedin
Ph 027 443 4479
Published in Dominion Post on June 29, 2019