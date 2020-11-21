HULL, Roche Dora-Anne
(nee McPherson):
Formerly of Wellington, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Great Western Hospital, Swindon, on 15th November 2020, in the presence of her husband, after a short, unanticipated illness courageously borne. Loving and beloved wife of David (Devizes), and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Emma and Allan Hoffman (Philadelphia) and Kimberley and Andrew Higham (Devizes) and grandmother of Henry and Louis (Philadelphia) and Sam and Isabelle (Devizes). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Sean and Marilyn McPherson of Omokoroa, Marie-Louise and Michael Ongley of Palmerston North and Rod and Anne Hull of Pukekawa. A private family funeral will held in Devizes. At a later date, an online celebration of her life will be circulated among her family and the many friends she made along her journey.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020