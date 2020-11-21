HULL, Roche Dora-Anne

(nee McPherson):

Formerly of Wellington, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Great Western Hospital, Swindon, on 15th November 2020, in the presence of her husband, after a short, unanticipated illness courageously borne. Loving and beloved wife of David (Devizes), and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Emma and Allan Hoffman (Philadelphia) and Kimberley and Andrew Higham (Devizes) and grandmother of Henry and Louis (Philadelphia) and Sam and Isabelle (Devizes). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Sean and Marilyn McPherson of Omokoroa, Marie-Louise and Michael Ongley of Palmerston North and Rod and Anne Hull of Pukekawa. A private family funeral will held in Devizes. At a later date, an online celebration of her life will be circulated among her family and the many friends she made along her journey.



