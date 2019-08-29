TOWERSEY, Robyn Frances
(nee Smith): QSM
Passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle, on Tuesday 27th August 2019, aged 70. Daughter of Edgar & Rena Smith (both dec), and of Ray Scully (dec). Wife of the late Jim Towersey, mother of David & Nancy Towersey, Susan & Andy Bedford. Nana to Katelyn, Elliot & Kailah. Sister of Russel Smith, John & Elaine Scully, Kathryn & Ian King, and special aunty to many. A celebration of Robyn's life is to be held at the Baptist Church, Keepa Road, Whakatane, on Monday 2nd September at 1.30pm, and we request colourful clothing be worn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Look Good Feel Better". All correspondence to Sue Bedford, PO Box 10181, Rotorua, email [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2019