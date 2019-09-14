RODDICK, Robyn Stuart:
On 11 September 2019 peacefully at home, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Fiona. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dale & Jennifer. Much loved father and father-in-law of Katherine, Andrew, Gavin, Shona and their partners. Much loved grandpa of all his grandchildren. A service to celebrate Robyn's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17-21 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Friday 20 September 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019