Robyn RODDICK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robyn RODDICK.
Death Notice

RODDICK, Robyn Stuart:
On 11 September 2019 peacefully at home, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Fiona. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dale & Jennifer. Much loved father and father-in-law of Katherine, Andrew, Gavin, Shona and their partners. Much loved grandpa of all his grandchildren. A service to celebrate Robyn's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17-21 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Friday 20 September 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.