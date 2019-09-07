BURGESS, Robyn Adele:
Passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Loved wife of Richard, loved mum and mother-in-law of David and Leigh, and Stephen, and grandmother of Hayden. Messages for the Burgess family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. A Memorial Service for Robyn will be held at the Heritage Hamner Springs, 1 Conical Hill Rd, Hanmer Springs, on Tuesday, September 10, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019