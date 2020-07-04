Robin REYNOLDS

Guest Book
  • "RIP Robin. "Memories keep those that we love, close to us..."
    - Rob and Lynne Marshall
  • "Condolences to Robin's family"
    - Dave McKerchar
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Hilda's Anglican Church
Cruickshank Road
Upper Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

REYNOLDS, Robin Stewart:
On July 1, 2020, unexpectedly at his home; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Glenis. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nathan & Jane, Steve (dec), Vincent, Vanessa & Danny Beban. Adventurous Grandad of Victoria, Grant, Emily, Caydan, Darren, Rebecca and Leigh-Anne. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Christopher & Vivienne (dec), and Graeme & Ngareta (dec), and uncle to his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online. A service to celebrate the life of Robin will be held in St Hilda's Anglican Church, Cruickshank Road, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.