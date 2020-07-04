REYNOLDS, Robin Stewart:
On July 1, 2020, unexpectedly at his home; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Glenis. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nathan & Jane, Steve (dec), Vincent, Vanessa & Danny Beban. Adventurous Grandad of Victoria, Grant, Emily, Caydan, Darren, Rebecca and Leigh-Anne. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Christopher & Vivienne (dec), and Graeme & Ngareta (dec), and uncle to his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online. A service to celebrate the life of Robin will be held in St Hilda's Anglican Church, Cruickshank Road, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020