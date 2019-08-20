MITCHELL, Robin Lindley:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 16 August 2019, aged 88 years. Loved husband of Dorothy for 61 years. Proud father and father-in-law of Geoff and Jacquie, Lindley and Evan. Grandpa of Alison, Chelsea, Lucy, and Meg. A celebration of Robin's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Steyne Avenue, Plimmerton, on Thursday, 22 August, commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Heartfelt thanks to Harbourview for their care and dignity in looking after Robin at the very end.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2019