KNIGHT, Robin Leslie:
Peacefully on Friday, 4 September 2020, in Huntleigh Rest Home Karori, aged 92 years. Much loved husband of Rosemary for 60 years. Deeply loved and appreciated Dad of Peter and Margaret, and father-in-law of Paul. Treasured Grandad of Stephanie, Charlotte and Isabelle. Respected in-law of Jill and Caroline. A service to celebrate Robin's life will be held in Lychgate Funeral Home Chapel, on Wednesday, 9 September, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the Knight Family can be sent c/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6021.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2020