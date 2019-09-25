BOUND, Robin William:
On September 18, 2019, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 77 years. Much loved husband of Tricia. Treasured father and father-in-law of Ruth and Karyn, Tony and Joanna Grant and Tim. Special Grandad to Emma and Caleb.
We will miss him so much.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care shown to Robin and family. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. At Robin's request a private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 25, 2019