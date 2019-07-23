YOUNGMAN,
Robert David (Bob):
Passed away on 20 July 2019 at Rotorua Hospital, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late Airinne. Loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Tony Fairfield, Geoffrey and Joanne Youngman, and Jocelyn and Mark Bradley. Loved grandfather of Annalisa, Phil, Laura, Michael, Ashleigh, Ben and Jarid. Great-grandfather of Max, Connor, Lucas and Ollie. Friend of Beverley Small. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Bob's life will be held at St Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 8 Finchley Road, Torbay, on Thursday 25 July 2019 at 12.00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Shore Hospice. [email protected]
org.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 23, 2019