WYETH,
Robert Tony (Tony):
Peacefully at Masterton surrounded by his family on 22nd September 2019 after having watched the AB's. Loving husband for 50 years of Lynn. Honoured father, father-in-law and Grandad Tony of Anna, Andrew, Philippa and Emily Dunn; Lisa, Paul, Camilla and Graffin Wynter; Andrew Wyeth; Matthew, Lynley, Alexander and Cameron Wyeth. Proud brother & brother-in-law of Jill Reed, Kaye and Jon Nelson, Anne and Peter Shepherd. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the Brookley woolshed, 934 Upper Plain Road Masterton on Thursday 26th September at 1.00pm. In lieu of floral tributes Tony's family would prefer a donation to Wairarapa Young Farmers which may be left at the service or sent C/- A Greer, PGG Wrightson, 38 Lincoln Road, Masterton 5810.
"A Passionate Farmer
Until The End"
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 23, 2019