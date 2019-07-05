WISHART,
Robert James (Jim):
On 2 July 2019, aged 94 years, peacefully at Harbourview Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of Ellen. Loving father and father-in-law of Ellen and David, and Jimmy (dec). Proud Grandad of Aaron, Christopher (dec), and Sarah. Great-Grandad of Jake, Leah, and Abby. A loved uncle.
He led a life full of friendships
A funeral service for Jim will be held at St Andrew's Church, Steyne Avenue, Plimmerton, on Monday 8 July, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lifeflight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the church. The family would like to thank the staff of Harbourview Home for their care and support of Jim.
Published in Dominion Post from July 5 to July 6, 2019