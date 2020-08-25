Robert WILSON

Guest Book
  • "Dear Betty and family. Over the years we have always held..."
    - Noelene and Roland Smith
  • "Hello Betty and family. Please accept my sincere..."
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Service
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
Death Notice

WILSON,
Robert Thomas (Bob):
Formerly of Ayr Scotland. Peacefully on 24 August 2020 at Hutt Hospital. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Betty. Loved father of Jamie and Trudie. Poppa of Brielle. Son of Mr & Mrs T Wilson (both dec). Brother and brother-in-law of Jean & Ernie Palmer (Scotland), Joan & Robert McClung (Scotland), Nettie & Charlie Cotchin (Scotland), and Nancy & Brian Boxall (Brisbane). In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to A & E and Ward 5 Hutt Hospital for their care and attention of Robert. A service for Robert will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 27 August at 2.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 25, 2020
