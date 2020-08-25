WILSON,
Robert Thomas (Bob):
Formerly of Ayr Scotland. Peacefully on 24 August 2020 at Hutt Hospital. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Betty. Loved father of Jamie and Trudie. Poppa of Brielle. Son of Mr & Mrs T Wilson (both dec). Brother and brother-in-law of Jean & Ernie Palmer (Scotland), Joan & Robert McClung (Scotland), Nettie & Charlie Cotchin (Scotland), and Nancy & Brian Boxall (Brisbane). In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to A & E and Ward 5 Hutt Hospital for their care and attention of Robert. A service for Robert will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 27 August at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 25, 2020